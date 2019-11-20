Weather Authority: AM clouds, PM sun Wednesday; breezy conditions

The Philadelphia area is slated for a breezy Wednesday marked by morning clouds and afternoon sun.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the low 50s. Winds may gust up to 20 mph at times.

Precipitation will return to the forecast Friday in the form of afternoon showers. More showers are expected throughout the weekend.

FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfall

WEDNESDAY: AM clouds, PM sun. High: 50 Low: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 54 Low: 44

FRIDAY: PM showers. High: 59 Low: 31

SATURDAY: PM showers. High: 47 Low: 39

SUNDAY: AM showers. High: 48 Low: 33