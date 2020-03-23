Weather Authority: AM showers, mild temperatures expected Thursday

Rain will move out by the afternoon Thursday ahead of sunny skies.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 60 degrees.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

THURSDAY: Sunny. High: 60 Low: 45

FRIDAY: AM showers. High: 58 Low: 44

SATURDAY: Rain. High: 51 Low: 48

SUNDAY: Thunderstorms. High: 66 Low: 50

