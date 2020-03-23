Weather Authority: AM showers, mild temperatures expected Thursday
PHILADELPHIA - Rain will move out by the afternoon Thursday ahead of sunny skies.
Temperatures will reach a high of around 60 degrees.
Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
THURSDAY: Sunny. High: 60 Low: 45
FRIDAY: AM showers. High: 58 Low: 44
SATURDAY: Rain. High: 51 Low: 48
SUNDAY: Thunderstorms. High: 66 Low: 50
