Weather Authority: Arctic blast to bring frigid wind chills this weekend

An arctic blast will bring wind chills well below freezing overnight, as we brace for what should be one of the coldest weekends so far this season.

Highs will get into the 50s Friday, but those milder temperatures will not be sticking around for long.

After a cold front passes through tonight, highs will only be in the 30s Saturday with wind chills as low as the 20s.

Sunday will not bring much relief with temperatures only expected to reach the 40s and breezy conditions expected to bring those wind chills down.

According to the FOX 29 Weather Authority, this weekend may be an early preview of this coming winter. FOX 29’s 2019-2020 Winter Outlook is calling for a chance of above-average snowfall.

