Weather Authority: Beautiful Friday day kicks off seasonable weekend

A near-perfect fall day is expected across the Philadelphia area Friday as sun and spotty clouds will accompany crisp seasonable temperatures.

The morning will begin with a noticeable chill aided by a breeze that's still lingering from the previous two days. Morning temps will sit in the high 40s and warm into the 50s. Temperatures will struggle to reach the 60s, with a high of 59 expected in the city and surrounding regions.

FOX 29's Forecast by the Numbers grades Friday an 8 out of 10.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Similar conditions are in store for Saturday, with slightly warmer temps scheduled. The lingering breeze will recede as sun and intermittent clouds will help the area warm into the mid-60s.

A chance of showers is expected Sunday, as remnants from a tropical storm moves up the east coast. As of now, the path of the storm will be well off the coast of the Delaware Valley, but small pockets of precipitation could make their way into the region.

Friday: Sunny, breeze. High: 59

Advertisement

Saturday: Sunny, nice. High: 62, Low: 41

Sunday: Late showers. High: 63, Low: 48

Monday: Sun and clouds. High: 70, Low: 49