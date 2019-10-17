Weather Authority: Blustery Thursday slated for Philadelphia

A windy, chilly Thursday with plenty of sun and clouds is scheduled for the Philadelphia area. A wind advisory has been issued for the region until 6 p.m., and coastal towns are under a high wind warning.

Winds in the city are expected to top out in the 20s around Philadelphia and reach the mid-teens along the coast. The high Thursday will stay in the 50's, but it will feel colder because of the high winds.

FOX 29's Forecast by the Numbers grades Thursday a 7 out of 10.

Wednesday will still feature a slight breeze, but temps will reach into the 60s with sun and clouds. Thermometers will continue to rise through the weekend and reach the low-70 by Monday.

Thursday: Blustery, sunny. High: 58

Friday: Sunny, breezy. High: 60, Low: 47

Saturday: Sunny, nice. High: 63, Low: 40

Sunday: Sun to clouds. High: 65, Low: 47