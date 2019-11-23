Weather Authority: Brief warm-up Monday, Tuesday

A brief warm-up for the Delaware Valley before a cold front moves through Wednesday.

High temperatures into the 50’s and dry weather is in the forecast for Monday. Temperatures will run up close to 60 and conditions should be dry for Tuesday.

A cold front will move through Wednesday. The busy travel day will bring sun and clouds, with breezy conditions and some showers.

Much cooler for Thanksgiving and the busy shopping weekend, though dry through Saturday.

FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfall

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Advertisement

-----

MONDAY: Sunny. High: 54 Low: 36

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 61 Low: 37

WEDNESDAY: AM showers. High: 57 Low: 41

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 48 Low: 42

FRIDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 46 Low: 33