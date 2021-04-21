Weather Authority: Bundle up as a chill blankets the Delaware Valley overnight into Thursday

A 20 degree temperature drop after the storms rumbled through the region Wednesday afternoon and with the wind, a chilly night is on tap for the Delaware Valley.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says Thursday morning wind chills will range in the lower 20s, so a winter coat, hat and gloves will be necessary. The wind will continue throughout Thursday across the region. Temperatures will make it into the 50s, but it will feel cold.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for the northern and western suburbs, including Reading, Allentown, Malvern, West Chester, Perkasie, Limerick and Pottstown, among others. Take care of those tender plants. The warning is in effect 1 a.m. through 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

Thursday is the only day the chill seeps in, then temperatures rebound Friday into the 60s with sunny conditions. There’s a chance of showers Sunday, but temperatures remain mild.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Windy, cold. Low: 36

THURSDAY: Blustery, chilly. High: 53, Low: 38

FRIDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 64, Low: 39

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 69, Low: 45

