Driver charged in Delaware County crash that killed Swarthmore College professor

The Brief Kali Poole, 18, was charged in a deadly crash that claimed the life of Swarthmore College Professor Eduard Einstein. Poole, according to prosecutors, was driving without a license and under the influence of marijuana when he struck Einstein as he rode his bike in a bike lane. Delaware County District Attorney Tanner Rouse called the fatal crash "an utterly preventable loss of life."



An 18-year-old driver is accused of driving without a license and having marijuana in his system when prosecutors say he allegedly struck and killed a Swarthmore College professor.

What we know:

Kali Poole was charged with homicide by vehicle and other crimes in the death of Swarthmore College professor Eduard Einstein.

The deadly crash happened on West Providence Road and East Penn Pines Boulevard in Upper Darby Township. Police say Poole, 18, failed to yield properly while making a left turn and struck Einstein as he rode his bike.

Investigators found that Einstein was riding in the bike lane and "had no duty to stop or yield." It was later discovered that Poole was only holding a learner's permit and was traveling alone.

A blood test revealed that he was also under the influence of marijuana during the crash.

What they're saying:

Delaware County District Attorney Tanner Rouse called the fatal crash "an utterly preventable loss of life."

"[Einstein] acted lawfully and responsibly, while the [Poole] made the deliberate choice to drive while high and without a license," Rouse said. "These decisions had irreversible consequences that I hope our entire community will take note of."