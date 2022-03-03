Weather Authority: Clipper system brings spotty morning showers, cooler temps Thursday

After a few pleasant days of weather in the Delaware Valley, a clipper system brought rain and cooler temperatures back into the area Thursday morning.

The system dragged spotty showers across the region during the early morning hours. Cold air also moved in, bringing a drop in temperatures.

Forecasters expect high temperatures to linger in the mid-to-upper 40s with sun and clouds. Steady winds will have conditions feeling much colder.

Wind chills by Thursday night are expected to be in the mid-30s.

Similar blustery cold conditions will continue on Friday with highs in Philadelphia and its suburbs expected to drop at least 5 degrees below the normal average of 48. Forecasters warn that Friday morning will feel like the teens outside.

Temperatures will start to climb again on Saturday, then take a meaningful jump into the 70s on Sunday with a shower possible.

THURSDAY: Breezy, cooler. High: 47, Low: 43

FRIDAY: Colder, breezy. High: 43, Low: 23

SATURDAY: Cloudy, milder. High: 53, Low: 30

SUNDAY: Warm, showers possible. High: 73, Low: 49

