Weather Authority: Clouds become evening showers Tuesday ahead of chilly week

A cloudy Tuesday morning will turn into an evening of showers across the Philadelphia area.

Rain is forecasted to hold off until later today, with scattered showers starting around lunch.

Temperatures will remain higher today hitting 70degrees as a cold front arrives later this week.

Expect to wake up to colder temperatures on Thursday and Friday with lows in the 30s. However, some calm is expected over the weekend with some sun for the first day of May.

TUESDAY: Clouds. Evening showers. High: 70

WEDNESDAY: Blustery and chilly. Low: 45 High: 55

THURSDAY: Still Chilled. Low: 36 High: 57

FRIDAY: A bit milder. Low: 37 High: 60

SATURDAY: Sunny pleasant. Low: 39 High: 65

SUNDAY: Lovely May day. Low: 43 High: 68

MONDAY: Chance of showers. Low 47 High: 68