Weather Authority: Cloudy Friday ahead of weekend warmup
PHILADELPHIA - Dense cloud cover will move into the region on Friday as the gusting winds will continue.
A weekend warmup will see plenty of sunshine and temperatures reach the mid-60s.
FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy. High 55, Low: 44
SATURDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 60, Low: 47
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 65, Low: 45
