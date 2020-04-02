Weather Authority: Cloudy Friday ahead of weekend warmup

Dense cloud cover will move into the region on Friday as the gusting winds will continue.

A weekend warmup will see plenty of sunshine and temperatures reach the mid-60s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy. High 55, Low: 44

SATURDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 60, Low: 47

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 65, Low: 45

