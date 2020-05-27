Weather Authority: Cloudy, humid Wednesday slated for region; rain ahead

Expect dense cloud cover and humid conditions on Wednesday as a low-pressure system moves in from the south and will force some rain into the region in the coming days.

Thick fog will impact visibility during the morning commute. A dense fog advisory has been issued until 10 a.m.

The morning fog will give way to a dry, but overcast, day. Expect small pockets of sunshine to escape through dense cloud cover across the region. Temperatures are expected to climb to 80 degrees.

Similar conditions are forecasted on Thursday, with showers. A chance of rain is also likely on Friday, but temperatures will rise into the mid-80s.

An early look at the weekend shows a washout on Saturday with the chance of a thunderstorm. Sunday, however, is expected to be sunny and seasonable.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, humid. High: 80

THURSDAY: a.m. fog, showers. High: 78, Low: 66

FRIDAY: Humid, thunderstorms. High: 85, Low: 70

SATURDAY: Showers, thunderstorms. High: 82, Low: 71

