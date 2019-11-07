Weather Authority: Cloudy start to give way to afternoon rain Thursday

Thursday was off to a rather clear and seasonable start, but you may bring your umbrella if you leave the house as we expect rain to move in this afternoon.

FOX 29’s Sue Serio is forecasting a high of about 60 degrees Thursday after a chilly morning in the 30s and 40s.

The morning will start off a little cloudy with rain expected to move in later this afternoon.

Those showers are expected to continue on and off through the night and clear up Friday morning.

Areas in the Poconos could even see some snowflakes while the rest of the area gets rain.

Friday will be dry, but it will be a little colder and blustery.

Looking ahead, we are keeping our eye on Tuesday when the rest of the area could potentially see some snow.

