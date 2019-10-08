Weather Authority: Cloudy Tuesday with cooler temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a much cooler day Tuesday with cloudy conditions.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 67 degrees.

Light rain is expected Tuesday morning, with more showers in the forecast for Wednesday.

Mostly cloudy skies will dominate the forecast for the rest of the week.

TUESDAY: Cloudy. High: 67 Low: 57

WEDNESDAY: Rain: 60 Low: 53

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 64 Low: 53

FRIDAY Cloudy. High: 63 Low: 54

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 70 Low: 56