Weather Authority: Cloudy, warm Labor Day ahead of rain and cooler temps

The high Sunday surpassed the average of 85 by reaching the low 90s most locales across the region under partly cloudy skies. Those conditions will change.

Overnight into Monday, the clouds will keep temperatures more mild, only dipping to the upper 60s to low 70s.

Monday, clouds remain with temps hitting the mid to upper 80s for most of the region. Temperatures in the Poconos may only reach the upper 60s, as rain continues to fall.

There’s a 50 percent chance of rain across the Delaware Valley, especially into the evening. It should then rain, some locally heavy rain is possible, overnight, creating a messy and wet Tuesday morning commute.

Tuesday should see rain through the morning as temperatures struggle to reach the mid-70s.

Wednesday should see temps only reach the lower 70s. A taste of autumn arrives.

Stay up to date with the weather in your area by using the free FOX 29 Weather Authority App.

___

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 70

MONDAY: Labor Day. High: 88, Low: 72

TUESDAY: Heavy rain. High: 77, Low: 68

WEDNESDAY: Still a chance. High: 73, Low: 65

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High: 80, Low: 63

FRIDAY: More humid. High: 84 Low: 64

SATURDAY: Hot, humid. High: 86; Low: 67