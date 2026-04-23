Man found fatally shot in the head inside burning SUV in Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators say a 45-year-old man was found shot in the back of the head inside a burning car overnight in Philadelphia.
What we know:
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 4300 block of Malta Street in Juniata Park around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a person with a gun, according to preliminary information.
Police and first responders found a Dodge Durango completely engulfed in flames in the rear of the property. A 45-year-old man was found in the driver's seat of the vehicle fatally shot in the back of the head.
What we don't know:
The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.
No arrests have been reported and police have not shared a description of a possible suspect.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the homicide should contact the Philadelphia Police Department.
There is a $20k reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.