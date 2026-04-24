Ex-Bristol officer, school security guard arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material

The Brief A former Bristol Township police officer and school security guard is accused of possessing child sexual abuse materials. David Jayne, 63, was arrested and charged after Bristol Township police launched a child exploitation investigation that they say uncovered a 20-year history of possessing illicit materials. "This is a deeply disturbing investigation, and there is no place for this in our society," said Bristol Police Chief C.J. Winik.



A former Bristol Township police officer and school security guard is accused of possessing child sexual abuse materials.

David Jayne, 63, was arrested after a child exploitation investigation uncovered years of alleged possession of illicit materials.

What we know:

Investigators were alerted on Tuesday by an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force about a suspected image of child sexual abuse material they believe was linked to Jayne.

"During the search and subsequent forensic examination, investigators uncovered evidence indicating a history spanning approximately 20 years involving the possession of child sexual abuse material," Bristol Township police reported Friday.

Jayne was an officer with the Bristol Township Police Department from 1989 to 2000, according to investigators. After his departure from the department, he was a school security officer in the Bristol Township School District.

Investigators say they currently have no information that leads them to believe there are any victims in Bristol Township schools. Anyone with information about Jayne is encouraged to come forward.

What they're saying:

Bristol Township Police Chief C.J. Winik called the investigation into Jayne "deeply disturbing."

"This is a deeply disturbing investigation, and there is no place for it in our society," Chief Winik said. "This is a growing trend in our communities, and these actors need to be investigated and pursued relentlessly."