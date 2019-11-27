Weather Authority: Cloudy Wednesday; blustery Thanksgiving

The Philadelphia area is slated for another warm day Wednesday with temperatures nearing 60 degrees.

Cloudy skies will dominate the morning hours ahead of a sunny afternoon. Some nuisance showers are expected in the afternoon, along with high winds.

Even more blustery conditions are expected on Thanksgiving Thursday. Temperatures are expected to top out at 50 degrees.

Precipitation will return to the forecast Wednesday in the form of morning showers.

Thanksgiving travel on Wednesday could be troublesome in a few places, with rain and snow possible in Boston, rain in D.C. and Los Angeles, and thunderstorms in Atlanta.

Thanksgiving is forecasted to see partly cloudy conditions with a high of 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: AM clouds, PM sun. High: 58 Low: 43

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 50 Low: 34

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 46 Low: 28

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 43 Low: 34

SUNDAY: Rain. High: 49 Low: 39