Weather Authority: Cold and breezy Monday; some drizzle

The Philadelphia area is slated for a cloudy and chilly Monday with some rain or drizzle.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the 40s.

With a storm offshore, there could be some light precipitation, particularly in the evening.

Temperatures will remain in the low 50s for the remainder of the week. Precipitation may return to the forecast Friday in the form of afternoon showers.

MONDAY: Cloudy. High: 46 Low: 38

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 52 Low: 36

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 52 Low: 38

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 55 Low: 36

FRIDAY: PM showers. High: 55 Low: 36