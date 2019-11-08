Weather Authority: Cold front brings blustery winds, bitter cold Friday

A cold front that moved in overnight will be giving Philadelphia quite a chill for the next few days.

Friday started off with near-freezing low temperatures across the Delaware Valley. Don’t expect too much of a warm-up with blustery winds keeping highs in the mid-40s and wind chills in the 30s.

Saturday, the winds are expected to settle down, but we’re likely going to see our coldest morning so far this season with low temperatures in the 20s. Saturday will only be warming up to about the mid-40s.

Those bitter temperatures will rebound slightly come Sunday, with highs in the mid-50s and partly sunny skies.

As we get into next week, we are tracking the potential for some snow and rain, but warmer temps will likely keep any snow from accumulating.

For the latest forecast, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.