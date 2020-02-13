Weather Authority: Cold front moves in for Valentine's Day

The Philadelphia area will experience a sunny but cold Valentine's Day.

A blast of arctic air will send temperatures plummeting overnight and into the weekend. Friday morning will feel like the 20s or teens with the high just above the freezing point.

Despite the bitter cold, sunshine and clear conditions are forecasted for the holiday weekend. Rain and mild temperatures are slated to return early next week.

Friday: Windy, colder. High: 34, Low: 32

Saturday: Sunny, cold. High: 35, Low: 16

Sunday: Milder, sunny. High: 50, Low: 32