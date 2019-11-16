Weather Authority: Cold Saturday night; cloudy and breezy Sunday

High pressure is in control, but a coastal low is meandering just off the North Carolina coast and that low is forecasted to move north north east, bringing a chance of rain at the Jersey shore and Delaware beaches Sunday. It will be windy at the shore, with gusts of 30 to 50 mph.

The Delaware Valley is slated to receive some rain Monday.

A Coastal Flood Watch will be in effect at 8 a.m. Sunday through 5 p.m. Monday for the Jersey and Delaware beaches and tidal areas. Minor to moderate flooding is possible as the persistent onshore flow piles up the water. One to two feet is possible, and beach erosion is expected.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the low to mid-40s for the next several days.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

-----

Advertisement

SUNDAY: Cloudy. High: 43 Low: 39

MONDAY: Showers. High: 47 Low: 30

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 52 Low: 38

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 52 Low: 38