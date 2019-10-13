Weather Authority: Cool, partly cloudy Sunday slated for Philadelphia

Cool temperatures with a mix of sun and clouds is on tap for the Philadelphia area Sunday. High are expected to reach into the mid-to-high 60s and a slight chance of rain will increase in the evening hours.

Sunday will start off in the low 50s around 9 a.m. and warm into the 60s by noontime. Thermometers will peak at 67 around 3 p.m. and level off around the low 60s for the remainer of the evening.

FOX 29's Forecast by the numbers grades Sunday an 8 out of 10.

Monday, Columbus Day, will host a noticeable warm-up for most of the region. In the city, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 72 and a low for 56.

The favorable conditions will hang around into Tuesday, before rain moves into Philadelphia on Wednesday.