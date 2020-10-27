Weather Authority: Cooler, partly sunny Tuesday

The Delaware Valley can finally look forward to some sun Tuesday after damp and dreary conditions over the last few days.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is calling for mostly cloudy skies with some sun and highs in the low 60s.

Expect even more sun on Wednesday with similar conditions in the forecast.

Thursday and Friday will make a return of the rain and our autumn cooldown will continue with temperatures falling into the 50s.

Halloween on Saturday looks to be the nicest day of the week with a high of 50 degrees and plenty of sun.

