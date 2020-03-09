Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Cooler temperatures, partly cloudy skies expected Wednesday

By FOX 29 staff
PHILADELPHIA - Don't get used to the spring-like temperatures. A cold front is moving into the area bringing cooler temperatures.

Temperatures will fall below 60 degrees with partly cloudy skies Wednesday. 

Precipitation returns to the forecast on Friday in the form of some showers.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 59 Low: 39

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 60 Low: 49

FRIDAY: Showers. High: 69 Low: 40

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 56 Low: 37

