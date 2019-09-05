Weather Authority: Cooler Thursday as Dorian moves up coast

The Delaware Valley will be cooling off over the next several days as Hurricane Dorian makes its way up the East Coast.

Thursday will start off clear with temperatures in the 60s, before we get into the 70s later in the day. Expect clouds to move in during the afternoon.

Friday, we’ll feel the brief impact from Hurricane Dorian in the form of rain and temperatures in the low 70s.

Things will clear up in time for the weekend with plenty of sunshine in the forecast and high temperatures in the 80s.

