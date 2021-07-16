Weather Authority: Flash Flood Watch issued for parts of Delaware Valley ahead of rainy weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for most of the Delaware Valley ahead of weekend rainstorms that could become severe.

The Flash Flood Watch will extend from Saturday to Sunday and include areas from the Lehigh Valley to the northern tip of Delaware. The advisory also spans areas as far west as Berks County and as far east as New Jersey shore towns.

Forecasters say there is a marginal threat of severe thunderstorms on Saturday that could bring damaging gusts of wind. The heavy rain is expected to start in the late afternoon with pockets of intense rain south of Philadelphia and central New Jersey.

Widespread rainstorms will continue through the evening with heavy downpours expected in waterlogged parts of Bucks County. Rain will begin to let up around 10 p.m. before heading offshore overnight.

A region-wide Heat Advisory will remain in place on Saturday with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s across the region and a heat index around triple digits.

A similar weather day will follow on Sunday as temperatures regress into the mid-80s with pop-up rain in the afternoon and evening.

