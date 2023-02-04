Weather Authority: Frigid Saturday feels like single digits ahead of highly anticipated Sunday warm-up

The Delaware Valley is waking up to some bone-chilling weather Saturday morning, but relief is on its way!

Saturday is starting off with some bitter teen temperatures that feel more like single digits, and will stick around for most of the morning. Highs will reach 30 degrees by this afternoon, then drop back down into the teens overnight.

Temperatures will stay below freezing for much of the Delaware Valley on Saturday, so make sure to dress for the cold from head-to-toes, and practice safety while trying to stay warm in the dangerous cold.

Philadelphia Cold Weather Resources:

Good news for Sunday as FOX 29's Scott Williams says to get ready for rapid weather rebound!

A 20-degree jump will bring a high of 50 of Sunday that will continue to rise throughout the rest of week, a much-need break from frigid temperatures!

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY: Wind chill in teens. High: 30, Low: 13

SUNDAY: Quick rebound. High: 50, Low: 25

MONDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 51, Low: 36

TUESDAY: Cloudy, mild. High: 53, Low: 31

WEDNESDAY: Stays mild. High: 58, Low: 43

THURSDAY: Shower chance. High: 60, Low: 41

FRIDAY: Shower chance. High: 57, Low: 47