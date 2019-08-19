Weather Authority: Heat Advisory Monday; PM thunderstorms

The Philadelphia area is slated for a hot and sunny Monday with afternoon thunderstorms.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 94 degrees.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Monday through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Heat Index Values will be up to 103 degrees due to temperatures in the mid-90s and dewpoints in the lower 70s. The heat and humidity is expected to last through Thursday.

Precipitation is also expected to stick around until Thursday, mostly in the form of afternoon or scattered thunderstorms.

Advertisement

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

-----

MONDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 94 Low: 76

TUESDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 89 Low: 76

WEDNESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 92 Low: 77

THURSDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 90 Low: 70

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 78 Low: 64