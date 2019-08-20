Weather Authority: Heat Advisory Tuesday; PM thunderstorms

The Philadelphia area is slated for a hot and sunny Tuesday with some afternoon thunderstorms.

A Heat Advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 91 degrees, though with humidity it will feel closer to 100 degrees.

Precipitation is expected to return Friday with some afternoon showers. Relief from high temperatures is also expected by Friday, with temperatures in the upper-70s.

TUESDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 91 Low: 75

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 93 Low: 75

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 92 Low: 69

FRIDAY: PM showers. High: 78 Low: 64

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 94 Low: 76