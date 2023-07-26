Weather Authority: Heat, humidity bring chances of severe weather over next few days

Wednesday the heat and humidity has cranked up, and while we didn’t quite make 90 degrees, the heat and humidity ramp up over the next few days. Along with that are chances for severe weather.

The National Weather Service issued several Heat Advisories and an Excessive Heat Watch from Thursday morning through Friday night.

Strong storms will cause a messy evening commute on Thursday.

The storms will pop up beginning around 2 p.m. west of Philadelphia in the suburbs. They’ll be up and down I-95 over Trenton, Philadelphia and Wilmington around dinnertime. Then, they move over South Jersey from 6 to 8 p.m. The storms will be done for everyone around sunset.

These storms will have heavy rain, which will cause flooding on some roads. The storms will bring lots of lightning, and some storms will cause wind gusts capable of wind damage. Other storms will drop some hail.

We’ll have a dry day on Friday, but plan for more strong storms Saturday afternoon and evening.

More humid weather will fuel these storms, so the humidity will be rough Thursday through Saturday as we have highs in the 90s.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

_________

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 74

THURSDAY: Afternoon storms. High: 93, Low: 76

FRIDAY: Heating up. High: 96, Low: 78

SATURDAY: Afternoon storms. High: 92, Low: 70

SUNDAY: Less humid. High: 82, Low: 64

MONDAY: Low humidity. High: 84, Low: 66

TUESDAY: Still nice. High: 86, Low: 68