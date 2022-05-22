Weather Authority: Heat wave stays Sunday ahead of stormy afternoon

Another taste of summer Sunday as the heat sticks around for one more day.

A sizzling forecast brings a high of 92 degrees with heat and high humidity making it feel more like 100 degrees.

Saturday's heat advisory has been extended until 6 p.m. Sunday as the Delaware Valley experience July and August a little early this year.

Storms are possible this afternoon, bringing a cold front that will bust the heat for the rest of the week.

Temperatures drop back down to the 70s to start next week, until a bit of heat comes back Thursday,

SUNDAY: Hot, then stormy. High: 92

MONDAY: Not as hot. High: 74, Low: 63

TUESDAY: Cloudy, cool. High: 70, Low: 61

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 72, Low: 55

THURSDAY: Warm again. High: 82, Low: 63

FRIDAY: Cloudy, chance of showers. High: 77, Low: 67

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 78, Low: 61