Weather Authority: Heavy downpours expected Thursday with possible flooding
PHILADELPHIA - A flood watch has been issued for most of the region Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.
Thursday night into Friday morning will bring heavy downpours of rain totaling an inch and a half in Philadelphia. Winds gusts could reach 40 mph.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
___
THURSDAY: Windy, rainy. High: 64, Low: 55
FRIDAY: Scattered showers. High: 68, Low: 59
Advertisement
SATURDAY: a.m. shower, p.m. sun. High: 70, Low: 54
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP