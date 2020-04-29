Weather Authority: Heavy downpours expected Thursday with possible flooding

A flood watch has been issued for most of the region Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

Thursday night into Friday morning will bring heavy downpours of rain totaling an inch and a half in Philadelphia. Winds gusts could reach 40 mph.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

___

THURSDAY: Windy, rainy. High: 64, Low: 55

FRIDAY: Scattered showers. High: 68, Low: 59

Advertisement

SATURDAY: a.m. shower, p.m. sun. High: 70, Low: 54

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP