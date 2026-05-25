Deadly Royal Farms shooting was self-defense; bystander tampered with evidence: police
PHILADELPHIA - A 22-year-old man is dead following an altercation at a Royal Farms convenience store in Frankford on Sunday night. Police believe the shooter acted in self-defense.
What we know:
Investigators say surveillance footage showed a 22-year-old man pulling a firearm on a 21-year-old man. The 21-year-old, who has a valid license to carry a concealed weapon, drew his own firearm and shot the 22-year-old who was pointing a gun at him.
The 22-year-old was transported to Temple Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The 21-year-old was not taken into custody as investigators believe it was an act of self-defense.
Bystander arrested
Dig deeper:
A 45-year-old man was arrested at the scene for interfering with the evidence and the victim.
Police report that immediately after the shooting, the man approached the 22-year-old, began filming and taking pictures of the victim. He also approached the victim's dropped firearm and kicked it underneath nearby trash cans.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.