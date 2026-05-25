Deadly Royal Farms shooting was self-defense; bystander tampered with evidence: police

The Brief Police say a man with a concealed carry license fatally shot another man in self-defense during an altercation at a Frankford Royal Farms. No arrests were made in connection with the deadly shooting. However, a bystander was arrested at the scene for interfering with evidence.



A 22-year-old man is dead following an altercation at a Royal Farms convenience store in Frankford on Sunday night. Police believe the shooter acted in self-defense.

What we know:

Investigators say surveillance footage showed a 22-year-old man pulling a firearm on a 21-year-old man. The 21-year-old, who has a valid license to carry a concealed weapon, drew his own firearm and shot the 22-year-old who was pointing a gun at him.

The 22-year-old was transported to Temple Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The 21-year-old was not taken into custody as investigators believe it was an act of self-defense.

Bystander arrested

Dig deeper:

A 45-year-old man was arrested at the scene for interfering with the evidence and the victim.

Police report that immediately after the shooting, the man approached the 22-year-old, began filming and taking pictures of the victim. He also approached the victim's dropped firearm and kicked it underneath nearby trash cans.