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Deadly Royal Farms shooting was self-defense; bystander tampered with evidence: police

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Published  May 25, 2026 8:34 AM EDT
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
4 people injured in Olney shooting; Man shot to death at Royal Farms

4 people injured in Olney shooting; Man shot to death at Royal Farms

One person is in custody after four people were injured during a shooting in Olney; a man was shot and killed at Royal Farms in Frankford.

The Brief

    • Police say a man with a concealed carry license fatally shot another man in self-defense during an altercation at a Frankford Royal Farms.
    • No arrests were made in connection with the deadly shooting.
    • However, a bystander was arrested at the scene for interfering with evidence.

PHILADELPHIA - A 22-year-old man is dead following an altercation at a Royal Farms convenience store in Frankford on Sunday night. Police believe the shooter acted in self-defense.

What we know:

Investigators say surveillance footage showed a 22-year-old man pulling a firearm on a 21-year-old man. The 21-year-old, who has a valid license to carry a concealed weapon, drew his own firearm and shot the 22-year-old who was pointing a gun at him.

The 22-year-old was transported to Temple Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The 21-year-old was not taken into custody as investigators believe it was an act of self-defense.

Bystander arrested

Dig deeper:

A 45-year-old man was arrested at the scene for interfering with the evidence and the victim.

Police report that immediately after the shooting, the man approached the 22-year-old, began filming and taking pictures of the victim. He also approached the victim's dropped firearm and kicked it underneath nearby trash cans.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.

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