Weather Authority: Heavy rain Tuesday night should give way to cooler temps Wednesday

Heavy rain is expected Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, FOX 29's Kathy Orr forecasts.

Tuesday was warm and humid with showers in the morning, leading to heavier rain into the late afternoon and expect colder air is on the backside of the cold front that is making its way through the region.

Tuesday night should be rainy, with lulls. But, heavy rain is expected by 10 p.m. throughout the overnight. One to two inches of rain is expected, especially in southern New Jersey and across Delaware. An occasional thunderstorm is not out of the question.

The rain should move out by 7 a.m. Wednesday, bringing cooler temperatures.

Overnight temperatures should bottom out in the low 50s. Highs Wednesday should only reach into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Thursday could also bring more morning rain with a high of just 70 degrees.

The weekend is shaping up to be a beautiful one with plenty of sun and highs in the mid-60s in the forecast.

