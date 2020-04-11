Weather Authority: High Wind Warning, Tornado Watch canceled

A High Wind Warning and Tornado Watch has been canceled after winds left widespread damage throughout the area Monday.

Thousands of utility customers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are without power as severe storms knocked down trees and utility lines.

In New Jersey, winds dislodged part of the boardwalk in Wildwood and blew the roof off a gas station in Egg Harbor Township. High winds also damaged the historic Congress Hall in Cape May, where wind gusts peaked at 72 miles mph.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

RELATED: Thousands without power as storms roar through Delaware Valley

A viewer photo captures a tree down in Morton, Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

Sun and clouds will return on Tuesday, though temperatures will take a dip with a high of 58 degrees.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast by Wednesday in the form of some morning showers.

___

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 58 Low: 41

WEDNESDAY: AM showers. High: 51 Low: 39

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 53 Low: 37

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 57 Low: 39

___

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live