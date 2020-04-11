Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: High Wind Warning, Tornado Watch canceled

Published
Published 
Updated 57 mins ago
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: High Wind Warning remains in effect until 7 p.m.; Tornado Watch canceled&nbsp;

FOX 29's Kathy Orr has the latest.&nbsp;

PHILADELPHIA - A High Wind Warning and Tornado Watch has been canceled after winds left widespread damage throughout the area Monday. 

Thousands of utility customers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are without power as severe storms knocked down trees and utility lines. 

In New Jersey, winds dislodged part of the boardwalk in Wildwood and blew the roof off a gas station in Egg Harbor Township. High winds also damaged the historic Congress Hall in Cape May, where wind gusts peaked at 72 miles mph.

A viewer photo captures a tree down in Morton, Pennsylvania.

Sun and clouds will return on Tuesday, though temperatures will take a dip with a high of 58 degrees.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast by Wednesday in the form of some morning showers.

___ 

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 58 Low: 41

WEDNESDAY: AM showers. High: 51 Low: 39

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 53 Low: 37

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 57 Low: 39

___

