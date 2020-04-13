Thousands without power as storms roar through Delaware Valley

article

Thousands of utility customers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey were without power Monday as severe storms knocked down trees and utility lines across the region.

The storms containing heavy rains, lightning and strong winds were also expected to cause flooding in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service also issued high wind warnings for several counties, with steady winds of 25 to 40 mph expected and gusts of 60 to 70 mph gusts possible.

The storms containing heavy rains and lightning were expected to remain in the region for most of the day, so drivers were being urged to use caution.

Roughly 37,000 utility customers in Pennsylvania were without power late Monday morning.

In New Jersey, roughly 25,000 utility customers were without power late Monday morning, with Sussex, Morris and Burlington counties among the hardest-hit areas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.