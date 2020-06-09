Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Hot, humid Wednesday ahead

By and
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

FOX 29 Weather Authority: 7-Day Forecast (Tuesday 5PM update)

FOX 29's Kathy Orr has the forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - Summer isn’t officially here yet, but the heat is on with temperatures soaring to 92 degrees Wednesday.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr expects Wednesday to be the hottest day of the year so far this year.

Thursday will be our best chance for a cool down during the workweek with showers and storms possible and highs in the mid-80s.

For the latest forecast, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

____

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP 