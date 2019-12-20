Weather Authority: Mild, dry holiday week slated for Philadelphia

Another round of cold weather will impact the Philadelphia area on Saturday, but temperatures will rise Sunday leading the region into a mild and dry holiday week.

Although it has seemed like winter for the past few weeks, Saturday will mark the first official day of winter. Sunny skies will remain in the region with a few passing clouds.

Highs will reach into the mid-30s and top out at 37 in the city. Wind chills across the region will hover around the freezing point.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

The cold snap will begin on Sunday, the night of Hanukkah. Thermometers will rise into the mid-40s for most of the region. Wind chills will also calm down and provide a relief from the bone chilling cold.

An early look at Christmas shows mild temperatures that could reach 50 degrees under mostly clear skies.

___

Advertisement

Saturday: Cold remains. High: 38, Low: 22

Sunday: Partly cloudy, mild. High: 46, Low: 24

Monday: Sunny, mild. High: 52, Low: 27

Christmas Day: Partly cloudy, tranquil. High: 48 Low: 30

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP