Weather Authority: Mild temperatures, sunshine for pleasant Mother's Day

Mother's Day began with a freeze warning expiring that had cold temperatures felt linger across the Delaware Valley.

As the day progresses, a quick return to temperatures in the 60s are in store for Mother's Day.

It will remain dry with no precipitation nor will the winds be strong as they come from the west.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

A line of showers will move into the Philadelphia region on Monday morning followed by some scattered sprinkles.

Varying temperatures will hang around until Friday when conditions are expected to reach near 80 degrees.

Advertisement

SUNDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 63, Low: 38

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, chance of showers. High: 59, Low: 50

TUESDAY: Sunny & cool. High: 58, Low: 40

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 64, Low: 40

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live