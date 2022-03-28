Weather Authority: Monday to bring bitter cold temperatures, blustery winds

Winter is making a brief return to the Delaware Valley Monday with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Blustery winds that moved in late Sunday continued Monday morning, bringing wind chills in the teens and single digits for part of the area.

Temperatures are expected to stay around freezing through the afternoon and those gusty winds are also forecasted to continue into the evening. Wind chills will stay in the 20s through the day.

Tuesday will be slightly milder with highs in the mid-40s, while Wednesday morning could start with a wintry mix.

Thursday will bring the return of spring conditions with highs in the 70s and a chance of showers and storms.

