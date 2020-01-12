Weather Authority: Monday will bring increasing clouds and above average temperatures

Monday's temperatures across the Delaware Valley will remain above average, but not as warm as the weekend.

Increasing clouds throughout the day and a high of 52 is the forecast.

Spotty showers will be the focus for Tuesday, with a high of 52.

The changeover back to winter should begin Thursday into Friday.

FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfal

MONDAY: Cloudy. High: 52 Low: 39

TUESDAY: PM showers. High: 52 Low: 39

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 56 Low: 43

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 49 Low: 39

