Weather Authority: Monday will bring increasing clouds and above average temperatures
PHILADELPHIA - Monday's temperatures across the Delaware Valley will remain above average, but not as warm as the weekend.
Increasing clouds throughout the day and a high of 52 is the forecast.
Spotty showers will be the focus for Tuesday, with a high of 52.
The changeover back to winter should begin Thursday into Friday.
FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfal
For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
Advertisement
___
MONDAY: Cloudy. High: 52 Low: 39
TUESDAY: PM showers. High: 52 Low: 39
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 56 Low: 43
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 49 Low: 39
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP