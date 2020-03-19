Weather Authority: Morning showers Thursday leads to warmer temperatures

The Delaware Valley will wake up to a wet and soggy morning on Thursday. Showers from overnight will linger through the morning and clear by noontime.

Expect temperatures to sit in the 50s for the majority of the day Thursday. Highs, however, will creep into the 60s in Philadelphia and neighboring areas to the south.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Another band of showers will impact the region overnight and into Friday morning. Precipitation will clear during the morning and force warm air into the area.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says to brace for a rare March heat wave on Friday, with temperatures slated to sit in the 70s in most areas, and top out at 81 in the city.

The roller coaster of temperatures will continue on Saturday as conditions return to more seasonable levels. Saturday will be breezy and cool with a high of 53, and Sunday will stuggle to reach into the 50s.

___

Advertisement

THURSDAY: AM rain. High: 60, Low: 53

FRIDAY: PM storm. High: 78, Low: 48

SATURDAY: Chilly, windy. High: 49, Low: 48

SUNDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 47, Low: 34

MONDAY: Chilly, showers. High: 49, Low: 36

___

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live