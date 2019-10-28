Weather Authority: Mostly sunny Monday with mild temps
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a pleasant Monday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper-60s.
Cloudy skies are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, with rain forecasted for Halloween on Thursday.
Temperatures will stay in the upper-60s and low 70s for the majority of the week.
MONDAY: Thunderstorms. High: 67 Low: 53
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 69 Low: 56
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 69 Low: 59
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 72 Low: 60
FRIDAY: Rain. High: 64 Low: 40