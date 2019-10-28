Weather Authority: Mostly sunny Monday with mild temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a pleasant Monday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper-60s.

Cloudy skies are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, with rain forecasted for Halloween on Thursday.

Temperatures will stay in the upper-60s and low 70s for the majority of the week.

MONDAY: Thunderstorms. High: 67 Low: 53

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 69 Low: 56

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 69 Low: 59

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 72 Low: 60

FRIDAY: Rain. High: 64 Low: 40