Weather Authority: Mostly sunny Tuesday with warmer temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a warmer-than-usual Tuesday with temperatures nearing 60 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are expected during the day ahead of partly cloudy skies Tuesday evening.

Precipitation will return to the forecast Wednesday in the form of morning showers.

Thanksgiving travel on Wednesday could be troublesome in a few places, with rain and snow possible in Boston, rain in D.C. and Los Angeles, and thunderstorms in Atlanta.

Thanksgiving is forecasted to see partly cloudy conditions with a high of 50 degrees.

Advertisement

FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfall

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

-----

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 59 Low: 42

WEDNESDAY: AM showers. High: 58 Low: 43

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 50 Low: 34

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 46 Low: 29

SATURDAY: Rain. High: 43 Low: 35