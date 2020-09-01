Weather Authority: Occasional sprinkles Tuesday night ahead of warmer Wednesday

Tuesday night could bring sprinkles through the overnight. Comfortable temperatures will prevail.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says Tuesday night could see an occasional sprinkle, but it won't dampen the night too badly. Temperatures are forecasted in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday will warm up a bit and with that warmth severe afternoon or evening thunderstorms are in the forecast, with the main threat being damaging winds and hail. The same could be said for Thursday when temps are expected to reach the upper 80s.

A pleasant holiday weekend is on the horizon, with comfortable temperatures and mostly sunny skies.

