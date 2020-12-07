Weather Authority: Partly sunny skies to follow Monday's cold start

Monday was off to a cold start Monday morning with temperatures below freezing for most of the Delaware Valley.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says not to expect today's temperatures to get much warmer with highs forecasted to reach the low 40s.

A system bringing some snow and rain to the area will stay to our south, leaving us with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring similar conditions with some more sun and temperatures below freezing to start the day.

