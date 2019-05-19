Weather Authority: Partly sunny Sunday with warm temps, scattered thunderstorms

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mostly pleasant Sunday with a mix of clouds and sun ahead of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach a high of 85 degrees.

A stray shower or thunderstorm is also expected Monday to kick off the week.

A mix of clouds, sunshine and temperatures in the 70s and 80s are expected for the majority of the coming week.

SUNDAY: Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High: 85 Low: 68

MONDAY: Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High: 87 Low: 54

TUESDAY: Considerable cloudiness. High: 72 Low: 52

WEDNESDAY: Considerable cloudiness. High: 74 Low: 57

THURSDAY: Times of sun and clouds. High: 79 Low: 64