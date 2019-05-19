Weather Authority: Partly sunny Sunday with warm temps, scattered thunderstorms
PHILADELPHIA (FOX 29) - The Philadelphia area is slated for a mostly pleasant Sunday with a mix of clouds and sun ahead of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Temperatures will reach a high of 85 degrees.
A stray shower or thunderstorm is also expected Monday to kick off the week.
A mix of clouds, sunshine and temperatures in the 70s and 80s are expected for the majority of the coming week.
SUNDAY: Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High: 85 Low: 68
MONDAY: Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High: 87 Low: 54
TUESDAY: Considerable cloudiness. High: 72 Low: 52
WEDNESDAY: Considerable cloudiness. High: 74 Low: 57
THURSDAY: Times of sun and clouds. High: 79 Low: 64