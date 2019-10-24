Weather Authority: Perfect fall weather on tap for Thursday

Expect a perfect fall day on Thursday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures approaching the 70s in Philadelphia and surrounding areas.

Morning temps will start out much colder than Wednesday morning, with mostly high 30s and low 40s across the region. Thermometers will begin to rise, however, once the sun comes up. The high in Philadelphia will reach 68 under clear skies. Similar conditions can be enjoyed in surrounding counties.

FOX 29s Forecast by the Numbers grades Thursday a perfect 10.

The favorable conditions will continue into Friday and into the weekend, but sun will mostly stay behind thick cloud cover. Still, temperatures will remain in the mid-to-high 60s on Friday and Saturday. Expect rain to crawl into the area on Sunday.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 68

Friday: Mostly cloud. High: 67, Low: 48

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 65, Low: 50

Sunday: Showers around. High: 70, Low: 56