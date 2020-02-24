Weather Authority: Rain continues Wednesday before turning blustery

Rain will return Wednesday night before the cold air moves in.

The FOX 29 Weather Authority predicts a quarter-inch to an inch of rain between 10 p.m. and midnight Wednesday. Temperatures for Wednesday will be in the mid-50s for most of the region.

It turns windy and cooler on Thursday with a high of 42.

WEDNESDAY: PM showers. High: 55 Low: 39

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy/wind. High: 42 Low: 36

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 41 Low: 26

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 38 Low: 24

